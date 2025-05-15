New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) With security clearance being revoked for Turkish firm Celebi, the Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday said arrangements have been made at all affected airports to ensure seamless handling of passengers as well as cargo, and that special teams have been deployed to oversee operations and address any emerging issues.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, who is personally monitoring the situation at airports, said national interest and public safety are paramount and non-negotiable.

The ministry is in active coordination with airport operators to manage the transition smoothly, according to an official release.

"Efforts are being made to ensure that employees working with Celebi are retained and continue to contribute," it added.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Thursday revoked the security clearance for Celebi and its associated companies in the interest of national security.

As per Celebi's website, it provides services at nine airports -- Mumbai, Delhi, Cochin, Kannur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Goa (GOX) and Ahmedabad & Chennai.

"We are also deploying special teams to oversee operations and address any emerging issues in real-time. We will continue to uphold national security while ensuring ease of travel and cargo movement across the country," Naidu said.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said that recognising the seriousness of the issue and the call to protect national interests, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has revoked the security clearance of the said company. "Ensuring the safety and interests of the nation remains our top priority."

The decision of BCAS comes against the backdrop of Turkiye backing backing for Pakistan and its condemnation of India's recent strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under 'Operation Sindoor'. Pakistan had also used Turkish drones on a large scale in the military conflict with India.

