Kochi, Jan 31 (PTI) Artists have attempted to churn out progressive political statements through their works at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, said on Tuesday after his two-day visit to the art exhibition at Fort Kochi near here.

Ackermann, who is also an Art historian, said the Kochi Muziris Biennale ranks among the best when it comes to premier art events in the world.

He said the innovative creations "invoke a strong sense of vigour and vitality" while the artists have attempted to churn out progressive political statements through their works using boundless imagination.

"The reactive and thought-provoking works are open to interpretation and help create a new awareness among viewers. This is not just another art exhibition," Ackermann said.

Organisers said the German diplomat praised the creative work of Indian artists as "amazing" and that of Pakistan and Bangladesh artistes as similarly "filled with rich life experiences".

"The socio-political themes they reflect are noteworthy. The Kochi Biennale is curated in a clear and implicit manner. The native artists too deserve special applause for their distinctive and creative aesthetic artworks," Ackermann, who has a doctorate in art history, said.

The top diplomat walked around and experienced all the creations with great interest.

Meanwhile, Kerala Cultural Affairs minister, Saji Cheriyan visited the exhibition and said Biennale has already gained world recognition as a cultural event.

"It is a privilege to be a part of the 120-day long Biennale, which requires a difficult undertaking to organise. The Biennale conveys novel objectives and messages to society in a constant changing world. Biennale brings the world together under one roof," Cheriyan said.

The Minister also said that discussions are ongoing about organizing cultural fairs in other places, including Alappuzha and Thrissur in collaboration with the tourism department on the model of visual feast like Kochi Biennale.

