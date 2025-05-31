Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu offer condolences to the reported deaths of at least nine persons - seven in East Kameng district and two in Ziro valley - due to massive landslides triggered by incessant monsoon rains since last few days across the state and announced ex-gratia worth Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

In a statement, Chief Minister Khandu expressed grief at the loss of innocent lives and prayed for eternal peace and strength to bereaved family members.

Also Read | Medical Negligence in Tamil Nadu: Newborn's Thumb Severed at Vellore Hospital, Family Claims Nurse Was Engrossed in Phone.

He announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the deceased's kin as per laid down government norms and assured assistance through the respective district administrations.

In apprehension of more rains in the coming days, Chief Minister Khandu has called upon the people to remain vigilant and maintain extreme caution.

Also Read | Espionage Case: Delhi Police Arrests Brother of Man Who Supplied SIM Cards to Pakistani Intelligence Operatives for Spying Activities.

He appealed to all not to travel, especially during the night, if not absolutely necessary.

As almost all rivers, rivulets and streams across the state are in spate, Khandu advised all not to venture into rivers and urged dwellers in vulnerable areas to move to safer locations.

He assured that the government is keeping a tight vigil on the situation and the departments concerned are on high alert.

"My heart goes out to the departed souls. Our prayers are with them. Let's maintain extreme caution and remain vigilant to avoid further loss of lives," he added.

Seven people have been killed due to a landslide on the National Highway in Seppa West assembly constituency, Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung said on Saturday.

He expressed condolences over the loss of life in the incident that occurred between Bana village and the Seppa area and advised people to avoid travelling at night during the monsoon season.

"It's very painful to hear about the tragic loss of seven lives in my Assembly constituency due to a landslide on NH 13 Road in between Bana & Seppa. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families during this difficult time. I request everyone to remain vigilant and avoid travelling at night during the monsoon season. My thoughts and prayers are with the families affected. May their souls rest in peace. Om Shanti Shanti," Natung posted on X.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also offered condolences.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic landslide in Arunachal Pradesh that claimed seven innocent lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May the departed souls rest in peace. Prayers for strength and healing to all affected by this heartbreaking loss," Rijiju posted on X.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for Arunachal Pradesh for the coming week, till June 6, predicting "very heavy rain, thunderstorm and Lightning" on May 31.

Meanwhile, the weather department has forecast "heavy rain, thunderstorms and Lightning" from June 1 to 5 while predicting only "heavy rain" on June 5 and 6. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)