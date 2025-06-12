Itanagar, Jun 12 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday directed the Tax, Excise & Narcotics department to step up efforts in bringing all eligible businesses, particularly hotels, restaurants, and resorts, within the GST threshold under mandatory registration.

Chairing a departmental review meeting here, Mein, who also heads the department, emphasised the need for awareness campaigns and outreach programmes in collaboration with Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries (ACCI) to educate stakeholders about the benefits and necessity of GST compliance.

The meeting reviewed the state's GST collection performance, evaluated strategies for improving tax compliance, and explored ways to enhance overall revenue mobilisation, an official statement said here.

To ensure continuous improvement, Mein called for monthly performance reviews with a focus on increasing registration and boosting revenue collection.

Highlighting the transformative impact of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Mein said the unified tax system has eliminated cascading taxes and created a more integrated national market.

Arunachal Pradesh adopted GST on July 1, 2017, in line with national rollout.

Since its implementation, the state has recorded a substantial rise in its taxpayer base and GST revenue. The number of registered taxpayers grew from 7,365 in 2017-18 to 18,477 in the current financial year, marking an increase of nearly 151 per cent.

GST collections also saw significant growth from Rs 227.94 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 1,825.87 crore in 2024-25, reflecting improved compliance and an expanded tax base, officials said.

In the excise sector, the department collected Rs 299.36 crore in 2024-25, marking a 46.62 per cent increase over the previous fiscal, they added.

To further assist taxpayers, the department has operationalised 16 GST seva kendras (GSKs) at key locations. These centres are equipped with biometric verification systems for Aadhaar-based authentication and physical premise checks to prevent fraudulent registrations.

Mein reiterated the state government's commitment to modernising tax administration, increasing transparency, and fostering a tax-compliant ecosystem to support sustained economic development.

