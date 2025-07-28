Itanagar, July 28 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung called on Governor KT Parnaik on Monday and discussed matters concerning law and order in the state with a particular focus on the challenges faced in the Tirap, Changlang, and Longding (TCL) districts.

The governor emphasised that all-out efforts should be made to instil a sense of security among the people, particularly the vulnerable section of society, an official statement from the Raj Bhavan said.

Security forces, especially the state police, have to reach out to them and take care of their well-being, he said.

The governor, who chaired a security review meeting at Namsai on July 26, shared his observations with the home minister regarding the challenges faced by villagers living in far-flung and difficult-to-access locations in the TCL region.

Effective governance must include not just security but also inclusive development, he emphasised.

