Itanagar, Feb 23 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh reported 28 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 64,341, a senior health department official said on Wednesday.

As many as 63,799 people have recovered from the disease so far in the northeastern state, including 49 since Tuesday, he said.

The death toll remained at 296, as no new fatality due to the contagion was registered in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 246 active cases, with the the Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, having the highest count at 45.

Altogether, 12,61,118 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till date, the SSO said, adding, the positivity rate stood at 4.77 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said 16,29,760 people have been inoculated with Covid vaccines thus far.

