Kohima (Nagaland) [India], November 8 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd.) reviewed the attestation parade of the Assam Rifles Mahila (Women) recruits at Assam Rifles Training Centre and School (ARTC&S), Sukhovi, Nagaland on Wednesday.

He took the salute of the marching contingents commanded by Recruit Maina Saikia. Major Seeta Ashok Shelke, Adjutant of ARTC&S arraigned the Parade.

The Governor said that the joining of women in the armed forces reflects the changing scenario of the country.

He said that the women's recruits' attestation parade is the best example of women's empowerment. These women personnel will secure a good livelihood for themselves and their families and also inspire the girls in the future to stand on their own feet and contribute to the progress of the nation.

The Arunachal Pradesh Governor, while appreciating the smart turnout of the women recruits in the parade commended the officers and instructors of the training centre, which aims to make capable, disciplined and physically and mentally fit soldiers.

He said that Assam Rifles personnel are stationed in Counter Insurgency operation areas; therefore, it is very important that they prepare themselves to take on their responsibilities with efficiency and effectiveness.

382 women recruits, including 12 from Arunachal Pradesh, after their 44 weeks of training, attested to the organization on the day, who will be posted in different Units of the Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of the North East region.

The Arunachal Pradesh Governor presented awards to the best recruits in battle craft, weapon handling, jungle lane shooting and other specializations in counter-insurgency operations.

Recruit Nonie Chizo received the Overall Best Recruit Award, Recruit Vephilu Hoshi received the Award for Best in Physical Training, Recruit Maina Saikia received the award for Best in Drill and Recruit Catherine M Saidan received the Award for Best in Firing.

First Lady of Arunachal Pradesh Anagha Parnaik, Director General of Assam Rifles, Lt General PC Nair, Commandant, Assam Rifles Training Centre and School, Brig Raman Sharma, officers and Junior Commission Officers, Instructors and personnel of Assam Rifles were present on the occasion. (ANI)

