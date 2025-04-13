Itanagar, Apr 13 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh Police have arrested two persons, wanted in separate fraud cases, from West Bengal and Assam, a senior officer said on Sunday.

Fifty-five-year-old Debashish Kar, a jeweller running a shop in Naharlagun near the state capital, had been wanted since August 2024 after multiple complaints were received accusing him of collecting gold ornaments from customers on the pretext of repair and fleeing the state with the accumulated gold, Naharlagun Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo said.

He remained in hiding in different states, frequently changing locations and mobile numbers.

Finally, he was traced, and arrested, with the help of local police, from Habra in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Friday.

The accused was produced before the court of chief judicial magistrate, North 24 Parganas, at Barasat, which granted a two-day transit remand. The accused has been brought back to Naharlagun for further investigation, the officer added.

In another case, a person, identified as Srinu Chekka (33), was arrested from Guwahati on Friday on the basis of a complaint lodged by a woman from Naharlagun accusing him of fraudulently withdrawing Rs 4 lakh from her bank account, the SP said.

The accused was produced before the court of the chief judicial magistrate, Kamrup, at Guwahati, which granted transit remand. He was subsequently brought to Naharlagun for further investigation.

