Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], June 1 (ANI): Amid speculations that Covid-19 are likely to escalate in the North-eastern region, Arunanchal Pradesh has ramped up its Covid-19 testing in the state.

While speaking to ANI, Itanagar's district medical officer (DMO) Dr Mandip Perme informed, "Keeping in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, we have decided to ramp up immunization process in the state. We will create an outreach session to immunise citizens above 45 years on priority. They will be vaccinated in their nearby health centres, community halls or any suitable places."

"The overall positivity rate is 7 per cent. The government has decided to extend the lockdown till June 7 and is like to come up with a more definite solution", he added.

Giving more details about the Covid-19 preventive measures in the state, Dr Perme said, "10 mobile teams will be created to carry out door to door testing and four new vaccination centres are to be launched soon. At present, there are 14 Covid-19 centres and 6 vaccination centres in the region."

"To track down the deadly virus, rigorous random antigen testing has begun in the micro containment zones of the state", he said.

Rechi Tako, a resident in Itanagar said, "Today, I got myself tested for Covid-19. It was a rapid antigen test. I am happy to know that I tested negative. I will get myself vaccinated today. I urge people across the country to get inoculated at priority."

Another resident, Dambon Kena told ANI, "I have also got myself tested for Covid-19 at a centre near the DMO's office. I tested negative for Covid-19. I am happy."

As per the Union Health Ministry today, Arunachal Pradesh reported 28 new cases, 350 discharges and zero deaths in the last 24 hours. Total death toll stand at 115. (ANI)

