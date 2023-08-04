Bordumsa (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], August 4 (ANI): Spear Corps Warriors conducted Job Readiness Programme in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh Civil Administration at Bordumsa, Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh.

Spear Corp Warriors conducted the Programme from June 13 to August 2, 2023, with the aim to improve the selection rate of students from nearby areas of Bordumsa in various state government job vacancies, read an official statement by Public Relations Officer, Defence.

The programme provided physical and academic training to all eligible and interested candidates from July 4, 2023, to August 2, 2023. A total of 145 students participated in the programme throughout the duration of seven weeks.

The Job Readiness Programme was an initiative taken by the Lekhapani Battalion of the Assam Rifles to empower the youth of the region and equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge required to secure jobs in the state and central government competitive examinations.

This Programme was a step towards building a better future for the youth of the region and creating a skilled workforce that can contribute to the development of the state. The initiative is a testament to the commitment of the Spear Corps toward the development of the region and its people.

Spear Corps hopes to conduct more such programmes in the future to build an even stronger relationship with the community. (ANI)

