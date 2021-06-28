Itanagar, Jun 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 34,932 on Monday with 165 more people testing positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

The death toll in the frontier state remained unchanged at 167, the official said.

Capital Complex Region recorded the maximum number of new cases at 66, followed by Changlang at 16, Lower Subansiri at 13 and West Kameng at 11, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Nine fresh cases were reported from Papumpare, six each from Upper Subansiri, Lohit and East Siang, four each from Lower Dibang Valley and Anjaw, three each from Kamle, Kra Daadi, Tawang and West Siang, two each from Kurung Kumey, Tirap and East Kameng and one each from Leparada, Longding, Lower Siang, Namsai, Pakke Kessang and Upper Siang district.

Of the 165 fresh cases, 155 were detected through rapid antigen tests, eight via RT-PCR and two with the help of the TrueNat method, the SSO said.

The land-locked state currently has 2,495 active cases, he said.

At least 216 patients recuperated from the disease on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 32,270, Jampa said.

The recovery rate stands at 92.38 per cent and the positivity rate at 4.45 per cent, he said.

Capital Complex Region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the highest number of active cases at 500, followed by West Kameng at 289, East Siang at 174, Changlang at 160 and Lohit at 152.

Altogether, 7,50,910 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 3,704 on Saturday, Jampa added.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said a total of 5,63,021 people have been administered COVID- 19 vaccines since the inoculation drive began in January. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)