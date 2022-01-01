New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a rally at Lucknow's Smriti Upvan Maidan on Sunday afternoon, informed AAP.

For this rally of Kejriwal, AAP leaders have travelled all over Uttar Pradesh and taken a letter of support from the people on promises like 300 units of free electricity, 10 lakh jobs and unemployment allowance, said the party.

Also Read | New Year 2022 Celebrations: Telugu States Sell Liquor Worth Rs 300 Crore in Single Day.

Earlier this rally was to be held on November 28, which was cancelled due to the TET exam, as per the party.

Earlier in September last year, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday announced that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will provide 300 units of free electricity to all if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Govt Increases Old-Age Pension Amount From Rs 2,250 to Rs 2,500.

While, earlier in December last year, AAP announced creating 10 lakh jobs every year and providing an allowance of Rs 5,000 per month to the unemployed in Uttar Pradesh.

Elections for 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are due early this year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly.

Samajwadi Party bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)