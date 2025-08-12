By Ajit Dubey

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Following the extensive use of long-range stand-off weapons to target enemy military bases and assets during Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is now focusing on the induction of long-range air-to-ground, air-to-air, and surface-to-air missiles with strike ranges exceeding 200 kilometres.

During the operation, the IAF deployed missiles such as BrahMos, SCALP, Rampage and Crystal Maze, all of which have strike ranges well above 200 km.

Defence officials told ANI that the Indian Air Force is prioritising the induction of missiles with over 200 km strike range across various categories, including air-to-ground, air-to-air, and surface-to-air weapons.

The Indian Air Force has also asked the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to develop extended-range variants of the Astra air-to-air missile, capable of hitting targets beyond 200 km, officials stated.

Additionally, the Air Force is exploring the possibility of acquiring Russian R-37 missile variants, which have a range exceeding 200 km and could provide a significant edge against adversaries on both the western and northern fronts.

Officials said that in the recent operation, long-range weapons enabled the IAF to strike targets from distances of 250-450 km, effectively neutralising threats without concern for Chinese HQ-9 air defence systems.

The IAF has also asked DRDO to fast-track the development of long-range air defence missile systems under Project Kusha.

Furthermore, the Indian Air Force is planning to procure at least two or more squadrons of the S-400 Triumf air defence system, depending on the capacity of the equipment manufacturer.

The Indian Air Force also created a global record by shooting down a surveillance aircraft at a range of over 300 km.

The deployment of the S-400 system compelled the Pakistan military to operate either deep within its territory or at low altitudes to avoid detection and targeting.

The IAF has submitted a detailed presentation to the government outlining its operational requirements, which include Rafale fighter jets, fifth-generation fighter aircraft, and a wide array of long-range weapon systems across multiple domains. (ANI)

