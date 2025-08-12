Bengaluru, August 12: In the latest developments in the Dharmasthala mass burial case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) scanned the 13th burial site today, August 13. It is learned that SIT used drone-mounted Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) to search for bodies that the complainant witness claimed to have buried in Dharmasthala village in Karnataka's Mangaluru. It must be recalled that the excavation of the mass burial sites in Dharmasthala began on July 29.

So far, the investigating team have completed work at 12 sites. The investigation has yielded results, with SIT finding human remains in two of the 17 spots identified by the complainant witness. According to a report in Deccan Herald, experts have analysed the photos collected through the scanning process using a drone and a GPR device. Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Supreme Court Refuses To Gag Media; Asks Trial Court in Karnataka To Decide Temple’s Plea.

SIT Continues Search Operation at 13th Site in Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case

It is also learned that SIT will continue with the exhumation process only if human skeletal remains are spotted during the scanning process in the 13th spot. Pranab Mohanthi, head of the Special Investigation Team, also visited the 13th spot. Jithendra Kumar Dayama, SIT SP, and Stella Verghese, Assistant Commissioner of Puttur, were also present during the scanning process.

A few days ago, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed that SIT recovered a male skeleton and human bones from the marked burial sites. On July 11, an unidentified complainant, who claimed to have been forced to bury the bodies of women and girls who were raped and murdered in Dharmasthala, appeared before a court in Mangaluru district and recorded his statement. Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Karnataka HM Parameshwara Confirms ‘Male Skeleton, Bones Found at Digging Sites in Temple Town of Mangaluru, Sent to FSL’.

The complainant witness had requested that the bodies be exhumed in his presence. He had also alleged that the victims bore clear signs of sexual assault. The complainant claimed that the bodies were found without clothing or undergarments and had injuries consistent with violent sexual abuse. His revelations sent shockwaves across Karnataka, following which, a retired Supreme Court judge and several activists demanded a Supreme Court or High Court-monitored SIT probe into the case.

