Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13 (ANI): After forming a "PDM (Pichda, Dalit Musalman)" alliance in Uttar Pradesh, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday extended his support to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in the Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, Owaisi said that the AIADMK has refused to ally with the BJP and has committed to never allying with it in the future.

"It has also assured that it will oppose CAA, NPR & NRC. Therefore, AIMIM extends its support to AIADMK in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Our alliance will also continue for the Assembly elections," Owaisi said.

Earlier, clarifying on breaking ties with BJP in Tamil Nadu, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami said that the party has completely withdrawn from the alliance.

While addressing a public event of the party in Salem, the AIADMK general secretary said, "AIADMK has completely withdrawn from the BJP alliance. I have made this clear."

The AIADMK leader had earlier clarified that there was no pressure from anyone to leave the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu.

"We are strong with our decision to break ties with the BJP. No one can put any pressure on us to make this decision. A few incidents hurt our cadres," Edappadi Palaniswami said while speaking to reporters in Salem earlier this month.

The party had passed a resolution unanimously to leave the BJP-led NDA on October 2, 2023.

All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19 in Lok Sabha polls that will be held in seven phases. Votes will be counted on June 4.

In 2019, the DMK-led alliance swept the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, winning 38 of 39 seats. (ANI)

