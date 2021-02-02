Amaravati, Feb 2 (PTI) An infraction in the brain caused the death of the 44-year-old ASHA worker in Guntur on January 24 and it was not related to COVID-19 vaccine she had taken days earlier, the post-mortem report said on Tuesday.

Colleagues of the 44-year old worker had earlier alleged that she died following the coronavirus vaccination, though Guntur Collector Samuel Anand had said the exact cause of the death would be known only after post-mortem and maintained there was not a single adverse event reported in the district.

A senior health department official told PTI on Tuesday that the post-mortem report cited "infraction in the brain" was the cause of the ASHA workers death.

It said the death was not related to COVID-19 vaccine, he added.

Shortly before the report came, Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), who holds the Health portfolio, denied the ASHA worker's death was due to Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI).

Replying to questions at a press conference here, he said "It (AEFI) has not yet been established."

He, however, said a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh was being extended to the kin of the deceased.

Earlier on January 25, state Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, in a letter to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, had said there was one fatality in the state due to AEFI.

The ASHA worker complained of severe headache and fever on January 22, three days after she took a shot of the coronavirus vaccine.

"We first took her to a private hospital and later shifted to the GGH as her condition worsened. She was a very fit person and rendered tireless service during COVID-19 time," the deceaseds brother had said after her death. PTI

