Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 9 (ANI): In a historic moment for Indian Railways, the Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, inaugurated the carbody structure of India's pioneering Vande Bharat Sleeper trainset.

The trainset was manufactured by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) at its rail unit in Bangalore.

The occasion saw the presence of officials from the Ministry of Railways, ICF and BEML Limited, including Chairman and Managing Director Shantanu Roy.

While speaking to ANI, during the inspection, Vaishnaw said, "It's a historic moment for Indian Railways and for the country to launch the carbody structure of the much-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper version that will provide easy mobility to commuters and offer various comforts in the near future with global standards.

The minister informed that the carbody structure is crafted with high-grade Austenitic stainless steel, featuring crashworthy elements integrated into the crash buffers and couplers.

Complying with stringent safety standards, all materials and aggregates in the trainset adhere to the fire standard requirements as per EN 45545 HL3 grade.

Vaishnaw further said that the Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains designed by BEML prioritise both aesthetic appeal and functionality in their interiors, sleeper berths, and exteriors.

From the front nose cone to interior panels, seats and berths, interior lights, couplers, gangways and beyond, every element is meticulously designed to meet the exacting standards of the sleeper trainset.

Notably, BEML has spearheaded the development of critical systems including electrical, propulsion, bogie, exterior plug doors, brake systems, HVAC, and more, ensuring seamless integration and optimal performance throughout the trainset.

The entire manufacturing and assembly process is undertaken at BEML, underscoring a commitment to quality and precision.

On this occasion, Shantanu Roy, CMD of BEML Ltd, said, "We are delighted to be a part of creating this milestone that will facilitate comfort and world-class facilities while minimising travel time."

"Our production is operating at full capacity, and the entire manufacturing and assembly process is undertaken at BEML, emphasising our commitment to quality and precision by a specialised team of engineers and staff," he added.

It is pertinent to note that Vande Bharat Sleeper trains set a new benchmark in passenger comfort and convenience, boasting world-class facilities and best-in-class interiors.

It marks a significant milestone as India embarks on the journey of introducing sleeper variants within the acclaimed Vande Bharat platform.

Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, placed an order with BEML Limited in May 2023 for the design, manufacture and commissioning of 10 Rakes of 16 cars Vande Bharat Sleeper version trainsets.

These trains will undergo necessary modifications to seamlessly transition from chair car variants to sleeper versions, ensuring compliance with crashworthiness and fire safety requirements.

The success of this project hinges on the meticulous design of aesthetically appealing interiors and the selection of competent GFRP panels, demonstrating BEML's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in rail transportation.

As per the technical aspects of Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets, these trains will have 16 cars per train set. The maximum operational speed (service) is 160 kmph and the maximum operational speed (testing) is 180 kmph.

The minimum deceleration during full service braking of these trainsets is 0.8 m/s2 and the maximum deceleration at any speed is 1 m/s2. The trainsets are broad gauge (1676 mm) with a passenger capacity of 823 berths in various classes. (ANI)

