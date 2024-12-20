Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): A 4-member team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) inspected five 'teerth' (shrines) and 19 wells in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh on Friday, officials said.

DM Dr Rajender Pensiya informed that the inspection continued for 8-10 hours adding that a total of around 24 areas were surveyed.

"It was a 4-member team. In Sambhal, 5 'teerth' and 19 wells were inspected by ASI. The new temple that was found was also inspected. The survey took place 8-10 hours...the ancient temple that was opened was also surveyed. ASI will submit its report to us...total around 24 areas were surveyed," DM Pensiya said.

Meanwhile, the Shiv-Hanuman Temple in Sambhal, which was uncovered during an anti-encroachment campaign by the district police and administration on December 14, held its morning aarti on December 20. Heavy security has been deployed outside the temple.

Geeta Pradhan, a former member of Uttar Pradesh's Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission and a BJP leader visited the temple to offer prayers on Wednesday. The temple, which had remained closed since 1978, was reopened on December 14 following efforts by the administration.

Pradhan shared, "We are very happy. With the efforts of Honorable Yogi ji, an ancient temple has been rediscovered with the support of the administration. Everyone is here to offer prayers, and there is a wave of happiness among people. Many idols were installed outside the temple, all of which were demolished, and houses were built on the temple land."

She further explained, "When the police administration came to investigate an electricity theft, they found the ancient temple. Today, the Hindu community is very happy."

Three idols were recovered from a well near the ancient Shiva-Hanuman Temple in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, following the temple's reopening during an anti-encroachment drive. The temple premises were cleaned, electricity connections were restored on Sunday, and CCTV cameras were installed for security purposes.

Vishnu Sharan Rastogi, patron of the Nagar Hindu Sabha, confirmed that the temple had reopened after 46 years, explaining that the closure had been due to the absence of a resident priest. (ANI)

