Rajkot, December 20: In a shocking incident, a doctor at Unicare Hospital in Rajkot allegedly performed an unauthorised surgery on a 20-year-old woman's right leg instead of her left, leaving her in severe pain. Sapna Patodiya, who was initially admitted for treatment of a left leg condition, claimed the surgeon operated on her right leg without consent. An MRI later revealed nerve damage near her right knee, leading to her filing a complaint. The hospital has denied the allegations, stating the procedure was conducted with due consultation.

According to a report by Times of India, the incident began when Sapna Patodiya, who had been suffering from pain in her left leg due to an old injury, sought treatment at Unicare Hospital in Rajkot. After consulting her doctor in Junagadh, Dr Nikunj Thummar, who advised her to see a vascular surgeon, Patodiya chose Unicare Hospital due to its acceptance of the Ayushman Bharat card. Initially, she was prescribed medication for five days, but when the pain persisted, the surgeon recommended surgery. Patodiya was admitted to the hospital on April 24, and surgery was performed the next day. Ahmedabad: Man Undergoes Angioplasty Under PM-JAY in Bapunagar, Dies After Experiencing Chest Pain and Uneasiness; Family Alleges Medical Negligence.

However, during the surgery, Patodiya's father was allegedly informed by the doctors that they had found a lump in her right leg, which was operated on without her prior consent. After being discharged on April 26, Patodiya noticed severe pain in her right leg, which was not the original area of concern. Despite this, she was told by the doctor to rest for six months without further tests. Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide in Ghatlodia After Husband Denies Her Medical Treatment for Tumour, Forces Her To Abort Pregnancy.

Patodiya later consulted Dr Thummar again, who recommended an MRI, revealing nerve damage in her right leg, likely caused by the unauthorised surgery. Patodiya approached Unicare Hospital to seek clarification but reportedly received no satisfactory explanation. Following this, she filed a formal complaint at Gandhigram Police Station, leading to an investigation into the matter. The hospital administration, however, denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the procedure was performed after thorough consultation with Patodiya and her family.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2024 06:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).