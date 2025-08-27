Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 27(ANI): Leading biodiversity conservation organisation of the region, Aaranyak, in collaboration with Ideal Abhijan and ITI Kohora, organised a seven-day hands-on training programme on Basic Electrical Wiring for the youth of the Kohora-Karbi Anglong Landscape (KKL) of Assam from August 20-26 last at the premises of ITI Kohora.

Twenty-three youth participants from various parts of the landscape participated in the training, designed to enhance the employability and self-reliance of rural youth by equipping them with practical technical skills that can open avenues for both wage employment and self-employment.

The training combined theoretical knowledge with intensive hands-on sessions, enabling participants to gain first-hand experience in electrical wiring, safety measures, and the use of essential tools.

At the closing ceremony on August 26, participants received certificates of completion in recognition of the skills they had newly acquired.

To further encourage the practical application of their learning, each participant was also provided with a basic electrical toolkit that would enable them to undertake small-scale electrical work independently in their communities.

Several participants shared their experiences, expressing gratitude for the opportunity.

"This is the first time I've got such practical exposure to electrical work. I feel confident that I can now take up small wiring jobs in my village, which will help me support my family financially," shared Raidang Singnar from Sarbura Singnar Village.

Jameson Rongphar from Phumen Engti village added, "Along with technical skills, I also learnt the importance of safety while handling electricity. The toolkit we received will be very useful in starting work immediately."

The valedictory session was attended by several guests who offered words of encouragement to the youth. Photik Bora, President of the Kaziranga Hotel and Resort Association, stressed the need for skilled youth to boost tourism and hospitality in Kaziranga. While Dibajyoti Bora, President of Ideal Abhijan, praised the participants' enthusiasm and reaffirmed his organisation's commitment to youth empowerment.

President of PIRBI and Secretary of Duwarbagori Cooperative Society Horiram Engti highlighted the importance of self-reliance for resilient rural communities, while Swapan Nath, President of the Greater Kaziranga Media Forum, emphasised that skill development must translate into livelihood opportunities.

Speaking at the end, representatives from Aaranyak, Ideal Abhijan, and ITI Kohora highlighted the importance of skill-based training for rural youth and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting such initiatives that empower local communities and reduce the skill gap.

This programme marks a significant step towards promoting sustainable livelihoods in the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong Landscape while engaging youth in constructive skill development.

Aaranyak and its partners plan to continue such capacity-building initiatives to empower more young people in the region.

Aaranyak is committed to the conservation of biodiversity and ecosystems, and supporting the indigenous communities residing in the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong Landscape and Manas Landscape through the promotion of Alternative and Sustainable Livelihood activities, education, and awareness.

The initiative is supported by IUCN, KfW, and the US Fish and Wildlife Service. (ANI)

