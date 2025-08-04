Nagaon (Assam) [India], August 4 (ANI): "Van Sobi 2.0", Aaranyak's Nature and Wildlife Photography Exhibition, was successfully concluded on Sunday at Pranab Baruah Kalakshetra in Assam's Nagaon district. Aaranyak is a leading biodiversity conservation organisation based in Assam's Guwahati.

The exhibition featured over 45 remarkable photographs captured by 31 talented photographers from across the country. Over 30 young nature enthusiasts and several other noted personalities took part in the sessions.

The inaugural event was graced by the MLA of Nagaon-Batardava Constituency, Rupak Sarmah, and the District Commissioner of Nagaon, Devasish Sharma, amidst an excited and engaged audience. The exhibition is the second in a series of exhibitions organised across Assam as part of Aaranyak's celebration of 35 years of dedicated service in nature conservation.

The Nagaon edition has been organised in collaboration with Kallol, a cultural group with a long-standing engagement in arts and literature.

In his inaugural address, Devasish Sarma emphasised the urgency of reconnecting with nature and reviving human responsibility toward environmental stewardship.

He lauded Aaranyak's consistent efforts in the field of biodiversity conservation and urged the audience to extend their support to the organisation's ongoing mission. "Photography," he said, "is a powerful tool to portray vital messages, and nature photography has the unique ability to draw people closer to the beauty and importance of the natural world."

MLA Rupak Sarmah spoke about the relevance of such initiatives in today's rapidly changing environment. He commended Aaranyak and Kallol for organising such a meaningful event in Nagaon, expressing confidence that it would inspire the local community.

He also referenced the state government's commendable plantation drives and stressed the importance of balancing development with ecological sustainability.

Following the inauguration, a panel discussion on "The Importance of Photography as a Medium for Nature Conservation and Awareness" was held. The discussion highlighted how nature photography blends technology and creativity to generate powerful, multi-dimensional narratives about nature.

The day also featured a technical session on "Use of Art and Technology in Photography for Nature Appreciation and Conservation", conducted by renowned wildlife photographer Udayan Borthakur. He described the interesting flow of photography, starting from creating an image in the mind, using the right technique and enhancing further value through adding a meaning to a photograph to tell a conservation story.

The event was anchored by Dr. Partha J. Das, Member of the Executive Committee, Aaranyak. The inauguration was also attended by Udayan Borthakur, Organizing Secretary, Aaranyak, and Naushad Akhter Hazarika, Secretary of Kallol.

Borthakur elaborated on Aaranyak's thematic focus and its significant conservation initiatives, while Hazarika spoke on the cultural significance of the exhibition and its relevance to today's environmental context.

The session was moderated by Dr. Partha J. Das and featured noted film director Arup Manna, young critic Arindam Borkataki and a noted conservationist Dr. Smarajit Ojha.

The two-day event concluded on August 3 with an intimate adda (discussion) titled "Looking at Nature Through the Lens: The Synergy Between Nature and Creativity", followed by a closing ceremony. (ANI)

