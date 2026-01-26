Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 26 (ANI): Army Public School in Guwahati's Narangi on Monday commemorated the 77th Republic Day with great enthusiasm, dignity, and patriotic fervour, reaffirming its commitment to national values, civic responsibility, and holistic education.

According to the Defence release, the celebrations commenced with the Bandana Baruah (Principal) unfurling the National Flag, followed by the singing of the National Anthem, which instilled a deep sense of pride and unity among students, staff, and guests.

A melodious choir performance enriched the occasion, echoing themes of patriotism, sacrifice, and national harmony.

Extending the spirit of Republic Day beyond the school campus, students of Army Public School Narangi were invited to participate in the march past during the Republic Day celebrations held at the Assam Legislative Assembly complex, marking a moment of pride and honour for the institution.

Additionally, a team of 12 students performed a vibrant skit titled "Viksit Bharat: Sapne Se Safalta Tak" (From Dreams to Destiny: A Student's Vision for a Superpowered India 2047) at Lok Bhawan, capturing the aspirations of young India and envisioning a progressive, inclusive, and empowered nation.

Demonstrating its commitment to environmental responsibility, APS Narangi also initiated an e-waste collection and recycling drive as part of the Republic Day celebrations, reinforcing the message of sustainable development and a greener future.

The 77th Republic Day celebration at Army Public School Narangi stood as a meaningful blend of patriotism, cultural expression, civic awareness, and social responsibility, truly reflecting the spirit of the Constitution and the promise of India's youth.

Meanwhile in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial at the historical India Gate. Present alongside the PM were the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Chief of Defence Services General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal APS Singh and the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi.

This year, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, has been elaborately decorated to showcase India's remarkable journey.

The celebrations featured an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of the national song Vande Mataram, the country's unprecedented developmental progress, robust military strength, vibrant cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens across all walks of life. (ANI)

