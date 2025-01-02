Baksa (Assam) [India], January 2 (ANI): Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Pramod Boro on Thursday inaugurated the Eri Silk Spinning Plant at the Integrated Textile Park at Kharuajan in Mushalpur in Assam's Baksa district.

Set up by the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC) at a cost of Rs 14.92 crore, the plant covers an area of 12,916 sq. ft..

It is the largest Eri Silk Spinning Mill in the North East, with 960 ring frame spindles and a production capacity of 450 kg per day.

Addressing the gathering, BTC Chief Boro lauded the project, highlighting its potential to strengthen the rural economy and its emphasis on creating sustainable livelihoods, particularly for women traditionally involved in Eri silk cultivation.

Pramod Boro also emphasized the importance of setting up plants like this for the state's economy.

"Our economy will thrive when we have enough industries," he stated, urging everyone to work together to ensure the growth of this plant.

In his address, he also highlighted the issue of young people leaving the state in search of jobs, noting that many of them end up working in plants like this elsewhere.

He acknowledged the challenges faced in cocoon rearing and the shortage of machinery to meet the growing demand, while emphasizing the critical role of modern technology in overcoming these hurdles.

He also underlined the project's ability to provide employment opportunities to rural youth, contributing significantly to the development of BTR.

Earlier, delivering the welcome address, Bidyut Bikash Rajkonwar, DGM (Marketing)/COO of the Eri Silk Spinning Mill, welcomed the distinguished guests and gave an overview of the plant.

"The plant will provide direct employment to 375 individuals and indirect livelihood to approximately 50,000 households," Rajkonwar said.

"Till date, the mill has provided direct employment to 22 persons, including 54 per cent of people belonging to the Boro community," he stated.

He also thanked the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC) and the BTR administration for their continuous support in establishing the plant.

Bhupen Boro, MLA Barama; Rakesh Brahma, EM BTR; Dhananjay Basumatary, EM, BTR; Daobaisa Boro, EM BTR; Raktim Buragohain, Secretary, Handloom & Textile, BTC; PVSLN Murthy, CMD, NEDFi and Managing Director, NEHHDC, and Brigadier (Retd.) R.K. Singh among others were present at the inauguration programme. (ANI)

