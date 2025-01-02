Mumbai, January 2: The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited applications from Government Job seekers and Sarkari Naukri aspirants for Apprentice posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online by visiting the official website of NPCIL at npcil.nic.in. The NPCIL recruitment drive is being held to fill 284 Apprentice posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for NPCIL recruitment is January 21, 2025.

Of the 284 vacancies, 176 posts are for Trade Apprentice, 32 for Diploma Apprentice and 76 for Graduate Apprentice. Applicants will be selected for training on the basis of marks obtained in the ITI/Diploma/Graduation course. In case there is a tie in the percentage of marks, then the candidate born earlier will be considered. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: SBI Invites Applications for 600 Probationary Officer Vacancies, Apply Online at sbi.co.in; Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

To apply for NPCIL Recruitment 2025, candidates can send their filled application forms to the Deputy Manager (HRM) of NPCIL. As per the official notification, candidates must have an ITI Passing Certificate in their respective trade to apply for Trade Apprentice posts.

On the other hand, those applying for the Diploma Apprentice must have a Diploma Pass Certificate in engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government or by a University or Institute recognised by the State or Central Government as equivalent to a diploma in respective discipline. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 933 Sub-Inspector and Others Posts of Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2024 at odishapolice.gov.in.

Candidates applying for the Graduate Apprentice posts should have a Graduate Degree in engineering/ technology streams or general streams such as BA, B.Sc., B.Com., etc. Their graduate degree must also include sandwich courses granted by a College or University recognised by AICTE/ UGC/ State Government or Central Government.

