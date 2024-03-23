Kaziranga, Mar 23 (PTI) The carcass of a male rhino, suspected to be killed in infighting, was found in Assam's famed Kaziranga National Park on Saturday, an official said.

The carcass of the rhino with severe facial injury marks and deep wounds was found on the western side of the Tunikati anti-poaching camp in the Burapahar range of the park.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Kidnapped and Murdered in Agra After Parents Fail To Pay Rs 6 Lakh Ransom, Two Accused Including Uncle Arrested.

The nasal bone and part of the horn were found to be intact and no bullet injury was detected during the post-mortem examination, the official said.

The facial injury and wounds were confirmed in the post-mortem examination as incisor wounds inflicted by another male rhino during the fighting, she said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Businessman Shot Dead by Suspended Constable Over Alleged Affair With Wife in Waluj, Arrested.

The deceased rhino was estimated to have passed its prime at 25 years, and had most likely lost the battle to a younger and stronger male.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)