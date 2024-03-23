Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Kidnapped and Murdered in Agra After Parents Fail To Pay Rs 6 Lakh Ransom, Two Accused Including Uncle Arrested

Lucknow, March 23: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a five-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and later killed by two men for ransom in Agra. Police officials said that the deceased girl was abducted and killed by two men, including her uncle after her parents failed to pay a ransom of Rs 6 lakh. The alleged incident took place in Agra's Farhera village.

According to a report in the Times of India, the deceased girl has been identified as Pallavi Singh. An officer said that the incident occurred on Monday, March 18 when the minor girl who was playing outside her house was allegedly kidnapped. After kidnapping Pallavi, the accused asked her family to pay Rs 6 lakh ransom. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Girl in Muzaffarnagar, Posts Video of Act Online; Accused Absconding.

Soon after their daughter was kidnapped, Pallavi's family approached police and lodged a missing person’s complaint at Bah police station. Based on the complaint, the police arrested two suspects, who confessed to their involvement in the kidnapping and murder of Singh. The accused have been identified as Amit Kushwaha and Nikhil Kumar.

Both the accused were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). An official said that the accused Kushwaha is the victim's uncle. Speaking about the incident, DCP Atul Sharma said that the accused strangulated the child to death. After killing the victim, the accused dumped her body in a nearby field. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Held for Raping 13-Year-Old Neighbour in Ghaziabad.

Later, they came home and pretended to help the family find their missing daughter. The DCP further said that Amit had opened a garment shop after borrowing Rs 50,000. The interest on Rs 50,000 had increased to Rs 2 lakh due to which Amit was unable to pay back the money. Amit and his friend allegedly planned the kidnapping to overcome the debt.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2024 06:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).