Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 8 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced that a grand statue of Dr Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution, will be installed near the entrance of the Assam Secretariat (Janata Bhawan) by August 15, 2025.

"The thoughts of revered Babasaheb are a source of inspiration for our government. Paying tribute to his unparalleled contributions to the building of the nation, we will install a grand statue of him at the entrance of the Assam Secretariat," Sarma tweeted, highlighting the lasting impact of Ambedkar on the nation.

The CM of Assam had retweeted a post of Pijush Hazarika, Assam's Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment.

Pijush Hazarika in his post on social media website X had shared updates on the progress of the project via social media platform X.

"A life-size statue of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Ji, the architect of our Constitution, will be installed near the entrance of Janata Bhawan by 15 August, 2025. In accordance with the instructions of HCM Dr. @himantabiswa Dangoriya, I visited the site yesterday evening to discuss the progress of installation process with senior officials of the PWD and urged them to ensure that all preparations are on track," Hazarika wrote.

Meanhwile, Sarma on Friday met Chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Group, Natarajan Chandrasekaran at the latter's Prithviraj Road residence here.

In course of the hour-long meeting, discussions were held on the upcoming investments by the Tata Group in Assam, including the semi-conductor plant at Jagiroad. It may be noted that the Chief Minister inspected the construction of the mega plant recently.

CM Sarma also extended an invitation to Chandrasekaran to the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati on February 25 and 26.

Later, taking to X, the Chief Minister wrote, "It was truly a pleasure to meet Shri N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of @TataCompanies today in New Delhi. Our conversation about the group's exciting investments in Assam was inspiring, and I'm eagerly looking forward to welcoming him at the #AdvantageAssam2 Summit!" (ANI)

