Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 10 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated the Swahid Smarak Kshetra at Paschim Boragaon on the occasion of the observance of Swahid Divas (Martyrs' Day), amidst the melody of Dr Bhupen Hazarika's 'timeless' creation 'Swahid Pranamu Tumak'.

At the Smarak Kshetra (Memorial Area), built as a tribute to martyrs of Assam who laid down their lives to protect Assam's identity, the Chief Minister offered shraddhanjali (homage) to the 'Bir Swahids' (Brave Martyrs) of the Assam Movement at the Swahid Pranam Jyoti and interacted with the families of the martyrs. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that the historic Assam Movement, which focused on the expulsion of foreigners, began during a difficult moment in Assam.

"The movement has held a decisive place in the history of the state for many years. It expressed the patriotism and sacrifice of the people of Assam and marked a major struggle to protect their identity, pride, language, culture, and heritage. Each martyr who gave his life in the struggle to protect Assam's identity remains revered, and their lives inspire everybody," the Chief Minister said.

Explaining the background of Khargeswar Talukdar's martyrdom during the Assam Movement, the Chief Minister said that on December 2, 1979, the Chief Election Commissioner decided to proceed with the elections in Assam and began accepting nominations against the will of the people.

"Meanwhile, the people of Assam had resolved that they would not allow elections to take place until the names of foreign nationals were removed from the electoral rolls. They urged all political parties and potential candidates to stay away from the election. Ignoring this appeal, on the morning of 10 December, the Congress candidate for Barpeta constituency, Begum Abida Ahmed, wife of former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, left Guwahati for Barpeta to file her nomination," the Chief Minister said.

CM Sarma recalled that, as a fifth-grade student, he joined others in protesting to prevent her from going to Barpeta.

He said that Abida Ahmed faced resistance along the entire route from Guwahati to Barpeta.

"Police caught hold of Khargeswar Talukdar, a first-year arts student of Howly College from Uzanbarbari village in Bhawanipur and threw him into a roadside canal. Khargeswar Talukdar died later that night. Inspired by his sacrifice and courage, 860 brave Assamese youth gave their lives in the Assam Movement. On the sacred day of Swahid Divas, the grateful people of Assam remember the sacrifice of the martyrs of the Assam Movement with deep respect and vow to take a resolve," the Chief Minister said.

The Assam Chief Minister said that construction of the Swahid Smarak Kshetra began in Guwahati on 10 December 2019.

"The memorial was built on 150 bighas of land for Rs. 170 crore. This year's observance of Swahid Divas carries special significance. Long after the Assam Movement, people lacked security, and fresh threats loomed large over their people, land, and identity. Assamese people felt unsafe in Assam. The lack of courage to implement the Assam Accord provisions weakened the people. Strangers entered Assam illegally. They encroached upon the land of namghars and satras. Even the land of the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev at Bardowa was not spared. They infiltrated Kaziranga, killed rhinos one by one, and tried to crush the pride of the people of Assam. They attacked the cultural heritage of the Assamese people, targeted their economic independence, looted forest resources, and even assaulted Assamese girls," he said.

The Chief Minister said these incidents created despair among the people.

He observed that a section of people surrendered to the strangers in the name of communal harmony.

"As a result, a pall of gloom had begun to settle over the state. During that time, the people of Assam drew strength from the sacrifices of the 860 martyrs of the Assam Movement and prepared to fight. In the elections of 2014, 2019, and 2021, the people of Assam took a resolve not to hand Assam's political future to anyone other than the Assamese. They prepared to fight on political, cultural, and economic fronts. Ten years of steady effort and continued struggle strengthened the Assamese people," the Chief Minister said.

He observed that if anyone now dares to challenge the state, the people of Assam are ready to teach him a proper lesson.

The Chief Minister, moreover, said that rhino poaching in Kaziranga has stopped, and encroachers have been removed from forest land.

"The government is also pushing back illegal intruders from Assam within two hours. Now Assam has become safer for the people of Assam more than ever before," he said.

He, however, said that the people's struggle continues due to the persistent threat of demographic aggression.

He appealed to the people not to sell land to outsiders, even during financial hardship.

He also requested that people not engage outsiders in trade or industry, not employ them on farms or in gardens, not recruit them as drivers, and not allow strangers to run businesses on city footpaths.

The Chief Minister said that over the past five years, the state freed lakhs of bighas of land from encroachers and created a system to prevent outsiders from securing government jobs in Assam.

He said the government is considering a law that would bar anyone from buying land in areas where Assamese people are in the minority unless the buyer belongs to a family that has lived in Assam for three generations. People must protect namghars, satras, and forest land.

Recalling the days of the Assam Movement, he urged the people of Assam to join a new struggle.

He said that this struggle will be political, cultural, and economic. He said that the Assamese people have defended their pride since ancient times and must resolve to protect their community in the face of current challenges.

On this sacred occasion of Swahid Divas (Martyrs' Day), he urged every Assamese to resolve to protect the people and refuse to surrender to outsiders. He also called on the people of Assam to visit the Swahid Smarak Kshetra at Boragaon in Guwahati and take the pledge to safeguard the state and the nation. (ANI)

