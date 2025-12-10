Bangalore, December 10: Akasa Air airline on Wednesday received the delivery of its 31st aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 bearing registration number VT-YBH. The Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 aircraft arrived at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, according to the airline.

"The addition of the 31st aircraft marks another meaningful step in the airline's journey and represents one of the first aircraft purpose-built to Akasa's specifications, equipped with Safran Z200 seats, a next generation seating solution designed to elevate the in-flight experience. These seats feature a generous 4-inch recline, an ergonomically contoured backrest, and enhanced cushioning for superior sitting comfort, alongside thoughtfully positioned additional conveniences such as USB-C and USB-A ports to support the needs of today's hyper-connected travelers," the airline said in an official statement. IndiGo Fiasco: Govt Cuts Airline’s Flights by 10% Due to Crisis.

In addition to their passenger-centric design, these seats align with Akasa's sustainability and reliable goals using ultra-modern material and construction techniques, the airline said. "Every addition to our fleet represents much more than capacity; it reflects our ongoing promise to offer the highest levels of service - comfortable, modern and uniquely warm. The induction of our 31st aircraft is another meaningful step forward in Akasa's journey to build a world class airline rooted firmly in the evolving expectations of today's Indian traveler," said Vinay Dubey, Founder and CEO of Akasa Air.

"This aircraft has been built to our specifications, gleaned from listening keenly to what truly matters to Indian flyers. Enhanced cushioning is a transformative enhancement for those who need better support to safeguard their backs through long and frequent journeys," the Akasa Air CEO added. IndiGo Flight Cancellations: Centre Launches Nationwide Airport Checks As Airline's Disruption Triggers High-Level Review (See Pics).

Likewise, the inclusion of both USB-C and USB-A ports recognises the multigenerational reality of the airline passengers' digital lives, ensuring that no traveller is left disconnected. The airline said that "each of these features embodies our commitment to designing comfort that is not performative, but genuinely responsive to the lived experiences of our customers- a commitment that our passengers consistently acknowledge and value."

Service excellence and customer experience remain at the heart of our philosophy, and we will continue to invest in technology, comfort and operational excellence as we scale to meet India's growing travel demand."

Additionally, the airline said that it has a "robust pipeline of 195 additional aircraft scheduled for delivery over the next seven years, reflecting its clear long-term commitment to expanding capacity in line with rising demand." Akasa Air has placed an order for 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, a milestone it achieved within just 17 months of operations, underscoring the strength of its long-term vision and its readiness to serve an increasingly dynamic and fast-evolving Indian travel landscape.

