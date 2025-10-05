Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], October 5 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in the presence of Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Sunday, attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Executive Member and Deputy Chief Executive Member of the fifth Executive Council of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), led by Hagrama Mohilary, at a function held at the BTC Secretariat premises in Kokrajhar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister extended his heartfelt greetings and congratulations to the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and its chief, Hagrama Mohilary, for returning to power in the BTC following their success in the recently concluded elections.

He also expressed gratitude to the people of the BTR for maintaining peace and harmony throughout the electoral process.

Paying his homage to Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that Gurudev Brahma had guided the Bodo community to the path of non-violence, peace, and spirituality in their struggle against British colonial rule. His great leadership not only united the Bodo society but also helped forge a collective resistance against the British Empire.

The Chief Minister also paid his deep respects to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, one of the foremost leaders of the Bodo community.

Sarma stated that under Bodofa's leadership, the democratic movement for the socio-economic uplift of the Bodos gained momentum and drew the attention of the entire nation toward the legitimate issues faced by the Bodo people.

He added that Bodofa's relentless efforts paved the way for the people of the BTR to achieve self-governance. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the visionary architect of the BTC Accord, with reverence.

Sarma stated that the formation of a new council through the democratic process and the swearing-in of Hagrama Mohilary as the head of BTC mark an important milestone.

He expressed confidence that, with the blessings of the people, Hagrama Mohilary will provide able leadership over the next five years, sustain the ongoing peace process, and open a new chapter of development and progress in the BTR.

The Chief Minister assured that the State Government would extend full cooperation to the new BTC government in all areas. He further mentioned that alongside the BTC administration, the Government of Assam has already implemented various welfare schemes in the region, and through joint and coordinated efforts, the aspirations of the people of BTC would soon be realised.

Highlighting the multi-ethnic composition of Bodoland, Sarma observed that it is a land of unity among diversity, home to people belonging to 26 different ethnic communities.

He expressed optimism that building stronger bridges of harmony among all communities and ensuring equitable participation of every group in the development process would enable the BTR to ascend to a new height of progress.

It may be noted that Rihon Daimari took oath as the Deputy Chief of the BTC as Chief Secretary Ravi Kota administered the oath of office to both the CEM and Deputy CEM.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by newly elected Chief Executive Member Hagrama Mohilary, Deputy Chief Executive Member Rihan Daimari, and newly elected Council Members, several Ministers of the Government of Assam; Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma Head of the Royal House of Tripura, representatives from other autonomous councils, senior officials from the Government of Assam and the BTC administration, and a host of other dignitaries. (ANI)

