New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss various ongoing welfare initiatives and key developmental issues concerning the state.

During the almost 20-minute meeting at Home Minister Shah's official residence, the Chief Minister apprised him of the progress of several welfare schemes and developmental projects currently underway in Assam.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to the Union Home Minister for his continuous guidance and unwavering commitment to strengthening Assam's growth trajectory.

The discussion also covered future strategies to accelerate the state's socio-economic development and ensure the effective implementation of central and state government programmes aimed at public welfare.

Later, taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister wrote, "Today in New Delhi, I briefed Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji on various ongoing welfare works and other issues pertaining to Assam. We are extremely grateful for his guidance and relentless efforts to strengthen Assam's growth trajectory."

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Zubeen Garg death case would likely be submitting the chargesheet before the court by December 8. The Chief Minister further reiterated that the famous singer was "murdered".

"Today, I am not saying Zubeen Garg's death is an accident; it is a murder. We will have to submit the chargesheet of Zubeen Garg murder case before December 17. I have given the target to submit the chargesheet by December 8. We are ready," he said.

CM Sarma also met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday to ensure that the Ministry of Home Affairs gives approval to submit a chargesheet, as the incident occurred in a foreign country. The approval could be given in the next 3-4 days, he added.

"If any incident happens in a foreign country, it is needed an approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs before submitting the chargesheet. Yesterday, I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, so that we can get the approval soon. I think that, in next 3-4 days the SIT will write to the MHA, we will get approval and we will submit the chargesheet on December 7 or 8 or 9," the Assam Chief Minister told media.

On the other hand, the Assam Chief Minister once again alleged that Congress MP and APCC president Gaurav Gogoi "is 100 per cent a Pakistani agent."

"Gaurav Gogoi is a 100 per cent Pakistani agent. What I am saying is 100 per cent right. Yesterday, Debabrata Saikia (LoP of Assam Legislative Assembly) said that, Gaurav Gogoi should file a case against me, if he will do this then I will be happy. We will open Gaurav Gogoi incident after submission of the chargesheet of Zubeen Garg death case," the Assam CM said. (ANI)

