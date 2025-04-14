Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 14 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday chaired a virtual meeting with the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to discuss measures to protect the integrity of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The meeting came after a discreet inquiry by the Assam Police suspected some students were securing abnormally high marks in private exam centers, the CM said in a post on X.

The Chief Minister stated that to ensure the exam's integrity, the Assam Government has proposed the several measures including, all NEET exam centers will be located in government or government-aided colleges, safeguards will be implemented for the movement, distribution, and storage of examination materials.

Furthermore, there would be Aadhaar-based or biometric verification of candidates at exam centers with addition to CCTV surveillance at all exam centers.

A detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be implemented for frisking at all centers. Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police will personally visit each exam center before the exam to ensure sanitation and security.

Senior civil services and police officers will be deployed to review and monitor exam preparation and conduct. Additionally, close coordination will be maintained between the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and the Director General of NTA for meticulous planning. There will be zero tolerance for any malpractice, with strict legal action taken against those attempting to cheat.

In a social media post on X, CM Sarma wrote, "Today, along with my senior officials, I chaired a VC with the Director General of @NTA_Exams and his team. We sought this meeting following a discreet inquiry by @assampolice where it was suspected that some students clearing NEET in private exam centres in the state were securing abnormally high marks. In order to protect the integrity of NEET, Assam Government has proposed the following- 1.

