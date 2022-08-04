Dispur (Assam) [India], August 4 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today held a meeting with Assam Agriculture Commission and asked it to make an extensive visit to agriculture clusters across the state, hold discussions with the progressive farmers, try to understand their issues, and recommend steps to address them for enhancing gross production of agricultural commodities.

Holding the meeting in the conference room of his office in Janata Bhawan, Chief Minister Sarma also asked the Commission members that besides field visits, they should also hold meetings for at least six months to review the implementation of the Commission's suggestions and observations for the qualitative and quantitative development of agriculture sector.

He also asked the Commission to lend capacity building to the state farmers in organic and natural farming and increase the export potential of their produce.

With regard to the seeds, Chief Minister Sarma also asked the Commission to suggest appropriate scientific methods and approaches for increasing productivity, profitability, stability and sustainability of farming practices.

He also asked the Commission to replace existing seeds with good and new variety high yielding seeds for increased agriculture production. For the overall development of the agriculture sector, the Chief Minister also said that the Commission should look into the areas like policy change needed to ensure effective implementation of the strategies and execute converge with line departments.

Considering the climate and its effects on agriculture, Sarma also sought advice from the Commission with regard to enabling the sector to cope with recurring floods, droughts and other climate-related stresses. Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Chairman of Assam Agriculture Commission H.S. Gupta, its members, Additional Chief Secretary to Agriculture Asish Bhutani, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha, Commissioner and Secretary Finance, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Jayant Narlikar and other senior officers were present at the meeting. (ANI)

