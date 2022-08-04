Chandigarh, August 4: Inmates of Haryana's Sirsa, Hisar and Rohtak jails are making 25,000 national flags under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Power and Jails Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala briefed the media about the initiative and urged citizens to unfurl the tricolour at their homes to celebrate the 75th year of Independence as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav'.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to encourage people to hoist the national flag to mark the 75th year of India's Independence.

Earlier, the tricolour was only hoisted on national festivals or on some special occasions. This will create a sense of dedication towards the nation," he said after hoisting the flag on the roof of his Sirsa residence.

