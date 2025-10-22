Nagaon (Assam) [India], October 22 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma released the first instalment amount of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Scheme to 27,000 women of Nagaon Batadrava constituency on Wednesday. He said that the scheme will begin a movement of self-reliance among the women of Assam.

CM Sarma addressed the media in Nagaon.

CM Sarma said, "Today we have released the 1st instalment amount of Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Scheme to 27,000 women of Nagaon Batadrava constituency. After seeing the enthusiasm of the people, it has been proven that this scheme has been able to bring new entrepreneurship among the women of Assam. In constituencies where we have released the amount, we have come to know that the amount has been utilised properly. I think that this scheme will begin a movement of self-reliance among the women of Assam."

Earlier, empowering women across Assam through the ceremonial distribution of seed capital cheques under Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on October 10, handed over cheques to 14,025 beneficiaries of the Dibrugarh Legislative Assembly constituency at a public meeting held at Khanikar field in Dibrugarh.

Of the beneficiaries, 7,777 belong to rural areas, and 6,248 hail from urban areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that since the launch of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, capital seed has already been distributed in 17 constituencies across the state, including Dibrugarh Legislative Assembly Constituency.

He said that people are familiar with the Orunodoi Scheme, which has been continuing since 2020. Conforming with Assam, the Governments of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra implemented similar schemes in their respective states.

"Delhi and Haryana are also preparing to adopt similar schemes, while West Bengal has already introduced its Lakshmi Bhandar scheme inspired by Assam's Orunodoi Scheme. Just as the Orunodoi Scheme was launched to uphold women's dignity and empowerment, the State government has now started the Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan to promote women entrepreneurship. Recently, even Bihar has shown interest in learning from Assam's experience to introduce similar schemes in Assam. While the Orunodoi provides Rs 1,250 monthly to help households meet their needs, the Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan aims to transform members of self-help groups into rural entrepreneurs," the Chief Minister said.

CM Sarma stated that women in Assam have emerged as a powerful force. Currently, 40 lakh women are associated with self-help groups, and four lakh such groups are active in the state.

Referring to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi's timeless expression that Assamese women 'weave their dreams on the loom', he said Assamese women have always demonstrated entrepreneurial spirit. From Birangana Sadhani to Sati Radhika, and from Kanaklata to Bhogeswari Phukanani, Assamese women have consistently championed the spirit of social responsibility.

"In modern times, the formation of self-help groups has sparked a new awakening among them. To fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of transforming three crore Indian women into 'Lakhpati', the Assam government has envisaged providing seed capital to 40 lakh women across the state," he said.

Outlining the framework of the Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, Chief Minister Sarma shared examples of women who turned small initiatives into successful ventures.

He stated that Manisha Gogoi Neog, a member of the Sonali Self-Help Group under the Gangotri CLF in Lahowal Development Block, Dibrugarh district, started making incense sticks at home in 2018.

"Through persistence, she now earns between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 each month. Similarly, another member, Dipali Khanikar, began rearing 17 goats and 50 chickens and now earns about Rs 1.5 lakh annually. Such women not only help their husbands manage the household but also educate their children, and help in keeping Assamese society vibrant and dynamic," he said.

Terming the Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan a reflection of the State government's respect to the mothers of Assam, CM Sarma said the goal is to turn the members of self-help groups into 'Lakhpati'. He noted that the financial support offered through the Orunodoi Scheme has steadily increased, and assistance under this entrepreneurship fund will also continue beyond the initial instalment of Rs 10,000.

The Chief Minister urged the beneficiaries to use the capital wisely, explaining that those who do so will receive greater benefits from the government in the future.

The Assam CM exhorted that the government will assess how the funds are used after six months.

"Members who utilise the initial funds properly will receive an additional Rs 25,000 next year, and those who use that amount wisely will receive Rs 50,000 in the third year. Thus, each member could receive up to Rs 85,000 in total. If 40 lakh women in Assam earn and reinvest this amount, it will bring a transformative change to the state's rural economy," the Assam Chief Minister said.

To ensure that one scheme complements another, CM Sarma mentioned a few additional welfare measures. "From November 1, families with ration cards will receive pulses, salt, and sugar at subsidised rates along with rice from government outlets. Families that already benefit from the Orunodoi Scheme will receive Rs 250 for buying cooking gas," he said.

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted several welfare measures, such as free college admissions, the Nijut Moina Scheme for girl students, free textbooks, bicycles for ninth-grade students, and scooters for those who perform well in higher secondary examinations. CM Sarma reaffirmed the government's commitment to transform 40 lakh women in Assam into 'Lakhpati' while continuing efforts to promote economic growth and development among the underprivileged. (ANI)

