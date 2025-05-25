New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in the national capital and discussed various ongoing National Highway (NH) projects in the state.

In the meeting at Gadkari's residence , both leaders discussed the ongoing NH projects in Assam and explored ways to further strengthen the surface communication network across the state. Several ongoing important road projects came up for discussion as well as new projects.

Chief Minister Sarma also thanked Union Minister Gadkari for floating the tender for the prestigious Jorhat-Majuli bridge over the Brahmaputra.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Assam, KK Dwivedi and Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi, Kavitha Padmanabhan.

Later, the CMO Assam posted in X (formerly Twitter) about the meeting, "HCM Dr. @himantabiswa called upon Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari today in New Delhi."

"The discussions focused on ongoing road infrastructure projects in Assam and explored ways to further accelerate connectivity and development across the state," the post read.

CM Sarma earlier today said that the Assam government, with the active support of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has taken comprehensive steps to transform the vision of Viksit Assam, according to an official statement.

Speaking at the 10th Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog on 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @ 2047' in New Delhi, CM Sarma said, "The pursuit of a Viksit Assam has long been a cherished aspiration of our people. The Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat presents us with an opportunity to transform that aspiration into reality and reclaim and rejuvenate the rich legacy of a prosperous Assam".

He said that guided by the Prime Minister's vision, the Government of Assam has embarked on a transformative journey, nurturing the ambitious goal of making India the second-largest economy.

"From exports and innovation to digital infrastructure, from railways to rocket launches, India is scripting a new chapter of progress," CM said in an official statement. (ANI)

