Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 6 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday inaugurated 'Bodoland Speaks: From Vision to Action', an initiative of the Bodoland Territorial Council under Bodoland Happiness Mission at a programme held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

CM Sarma also launched BTR Communication Bridge, A Practical Resource of 1001 words and 1001 sentences in 18 languages of the region, Transforming Bodoland- a journey of change in BTR, Lookin' Within: My Reflections authored by CEM BTC Pramod Boro and Annual Report of the Bodoland Happiness Mission (2024-25).

CM Sarma, on the occasion, also conferred the Bodoland Lifetime Achievers Award on 18 personalities who contributed immensely to the enrichment of folk cultures in the BTR.

The Chief Minister hailed the Bodoland Happiness Mission said that the mission is an excellent effort to strengthen the peace and stability that the people of BTR achieved over the last five years.

He said that the Bodoland Happiness Mission launched in the BTR has been hugely successful in forging happiness in the BTR areas.

Giving a contrasting situation that existed in the Bodoland areas since 1968 which witnessed violence, turmoil and more, CM Sarma said that the demand of self-determination of the Bodo people and the associated fear psychosis generated among the people belonging to other communities living in the areas made Bodoland one of the most disturbed areas.

Sarma said that maintaining peace and harmony in the BTR is a shared responsibility, and the Bodo community including the 26 tribal communities residing in the region are playing a pivotal role.

Speaking about four years of BJP-led governance om the state, the Chief Minister said that during this time he never heard the sound of any gunshot which he attributed to the success of the peace accord.

He on the occasion said that as per the demand of the ABSU State government will make it compulsory for all the government notifications to be translated in the Bodo language in all the 13 Bodo inhabited districts of the state. Notably, the Bodoland Engaged Ethnography Initiative, Bodoland Migrant Women Livelihood Support programme were also launched. (ANI)

