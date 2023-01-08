Kamrup (Assam) [India], January 8 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday paid a visit to the day-long 57th Cross Country National Athletic Championship 2023 being held at Suwalkuchi in Kamrup district under the aegis of the Assam Athletic Association.

Of the total of 669 athletes from all across the country, who are participating in the event, 383 are males and 286 are females.

Also Read | PM SVANidhi Scheme: Street Vendors Loan Scheme Has PM Narendra Modi's Guarantee, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Speaking to the mediapersons, the chief minister said apart from providing a platform to the athletes to showcase their talents, the event would also motivate local youths of the area to look at sports as a career option.

He expressed his gratitude towards the residents of Suwalkuchi for their eagerness in hosting a event of such a magnitude.

Also Read | Punjab: Civil Services Officers to Go on 5-Day Casual Leave in Protest Against Arrest of Narinder Singh Dhaliwal.

The chief minister also praised the Assam Athletic Association for taking the initiative of hosting the Cross Country Championship.

Secretary of Assam Olympic Association Lakshya Konwar and other functionaries and distinguished guests were also present at the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)