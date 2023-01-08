Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 8: Punjab Civil Services (PCS) Officers Association will go on a 5-day casual leave to mark their protest against the arrest of Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, a statement issued here on Sunday said.

The protests will start on January 9 (Monday). Punjab: Govt School Principal Fulfills Students’ Wish of Air Travel, Offers Free Flight Ticket to Students Who Made It to the Board Exam Merit List

Dhaliwal, a Punjab Civil Service officer posted in Ludhiana Regional Transport authority, was arrested by Vigilance Bureau over the charges of corruption on Friday. Winter Vacation: School Holidays in Punjab Extended Till January 8, Check Details

More details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)