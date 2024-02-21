Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 21 (ANI): Following the fresh exodus of its leaders, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has constituted a Quick Response Team (QRT) to respond promptly in situations of imminent conflict or controversy.

In an order issued by Bipul Gogoi, APCC General Secretary (Organization) stated that "as desired by Pawan Khera, Chairperson, Media Department, AICC, a Quick Response Team (QRT) has been constituted by President Assam PCC Bhupen Kumar Borah."

The objective of this team will be to provide immediate input in urgent situations till the party comes up with a proper response/narrative / counter-narrative.

"Respond promptly in situations of imminent conflict or controversy as per due direction. To provide necessary insights on relevant state issues to both the APCC and AICC," he said in his order.

There are eight members in the Quick Response Team (QRT), namely Bharat Narah, MLA; Pranatee Phukan, Ex-Minister, VP, APCC; Shibamoni Bora, MLA; Nabajyoti Talukdar, VP, APCC; Deep Bayan, President, APCSD; Mira Borthakur Goswami, President, APMC; Gopal Sarma, GS, Media Dept, APCC; and Abdul Aziz, Spokesperson, APCC.

Recently, two of its MLAs, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das, extended their support to the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government.

Earlier, also two of its MLAs extended their support to the Assam government.

On the other hand, several Congress leaders, including a former minister and the former president of the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress, joined the BJP.

On February 20, the former leader of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) tendered his resignation from the Congress party, citing personal issues behind his decision. (ANI)

