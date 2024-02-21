Mumbai, February 21: In an unfortunate incident in Mumbai, a 45-year-old woman died in Vile Parle after her air conditioner exploded due to a short circuit. The deceased woman was found unconscious on Tuesday morning, February 20, in Vile Parle East. Police officials said that the air conditioner (AC) unit in the woman's flat exploded due to a suspected short circuit.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the deceased woman has been identified as Swarupa Shah. Cops that Shah lived alone in her flat in Amit Parivar CHS on Dixit Road in Vile Parle East. Soon after the incident came to light, police rushed to the spot and took Shah to Cooper Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. Child for ‘Sale’ in Mumbai: Police Rescue One-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Sold to Couple in Raigad District for Rs 40,000; Seven Including Boy’s Parents Booked.

Following this, the police registered an accidental death report. A police officer said that a neighbour saw black smoke emanating from Shah's apartment door and alerted the building security and a few residents. They broke the door and found Shah lying unconscious in the bathroom.

The officer also said that the residents immediately informed the police. When cops reached the spot, they found the air conditioner in the bedroom exploded. The officials also noticed burn marks on Shah's body. "She may have tried to relieve her burns once she realised that the AC exploded while she was sleeping," the officer said. Loan Fraud in Mumbai: Man Forges His Aadhar Card and Other Documents, Replaces Father’s Name With Employer’s To Take Rs 26 Lakh Loan; Booked.

Notably, Shah's body was found in the bathroom of the flat. Meanwhile, the police have begun investigating the matter, but they believe the fire could have been caused by a short-circuit. The police have registered an accidental death report in connection with the matter.

