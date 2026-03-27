Charaideo (Assam) [India], March 27 (ANI): Assam Congress President and Jorhat constituency candidate, Gaurav Gogoi, is actively engaging in roadshows as part of his party's campaign for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections on April 9. Gogoi expressed confidence in a growing wave for change, aiming to oust the BJP from power.

Gogoi highlighted the growing enthusiasm among the public for a change in leadership as his campaign gains traction ahead of the upcoming elections. Speaking to ANI, Gogoi shared, "We are conducting roadshows to reach small areas and streets as part of our election campaign."

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He further added that he has observed a shift in leadership among the people, stating, "The campaign is gaining momentum, with a clear wave of change as people are eager to see the BJP removed from power."

Gaurav Gogoi filed his nomination on Tuesday as the Indian National Congress candidate, supported by alliance partners, from the 100 No. Jorhat Legislative Assembly Constituency.

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Accompanied by supporters, he held a grand rally at the office of the Jorhat Deputy Commissioner to submit his nomination papers, according to a release.

Before filing his nomination, Gogoi paid tribute at his residence in Jorhat to his father, former Chief Minister of Assam, the late Tarun Gogoi, and his grandparents, and reaffirmed his commitment to follow their ideals, principles, and path of public service. Carrying the message of communal harmony, unity, and humanity, he also visited a gurdwara, temple, namghar, mosque, and church in Jorhat to seek blessings.

Candidates from the other two constituencies of Jorhat district, Pran Kurmi from Titabor and Pallabi Saikia from Teok, also filed their nominations alongside him.

Speaking to the media, Gogoi extended his best wishes to all candidates from AGP, Raijor Dal, and Congress who filed nominations today.

Gogoi stated that every election brings challenges and that the people will ultimately decide. He said, "The people will decide whether they want a clean and new Assam or the kind of governance represented by Himanta Biswa Sarma." Criticising the Chief Minister, he alleged that the BJP-led government has deviated from its original ideals and said that the people of Assam now seek change and a corruption-free state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)