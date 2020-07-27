Silchar [Assam], July 27 (ANI): Doctors and patients at COVID-19 ward of Silchar Medical College and Hospital celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas on Sunday.

They jointly sang and danced to the tunes of several Bollywood patriotic songs like 'Sandese Aate Hai' from 1997 film 'Border'.

The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan in Kargil on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army. (ANI)

