Guwahati (Assam), [India], May 7 (ANI): In its war against drugs, the Guwahati city police seized drugs worth about Rs 400 crore in the last 11 months and arrested 448 people, the police informed on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Guwahati Joint Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta said, "We have declared war on drugs in an all-out effort. In the last 11 months, Guwahati city police seized about 23 kg of heroin, 8.50 lakh of Yaba tablets and other drugs worth about Rs 400 crore. We have arrested 448 people."

Mahanta said that after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took charge of the state, he issued clear directions for a crackdown on drugs. Therefore the state police is conducting multiple drives against drugs, he added.

He further said that cough syrup or ganja are not included in the drugs seized. "We are only talking about drugs that come from across the border. So it is an all-out war on drugs and it will continue. Assam is the route to the hinterland. We have to target both the local peddlers as well as the inter-state operators," the top cop said. "We are targeting the inter-state operators, but they keep changing their techniques to transport the drugs. But our human intelligence is helping us to track their tactics," Mahanta added. (ANI)

