Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 5 (ANI): A fire broke out on Thursday at the Northeast Frontier Railway Mechanical Factory in Dibrugarh.

Workers present at the site managed to evacuate safely, and no casualties have been reported so far.

Firefighting teams are currently engaged in controlling the blaze.

More details awaited. (ANI)

