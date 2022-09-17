Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 17 (ANI): Two government employees were caught red-handed for accepting bribes in two separate operations by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption of Assam Police on September 17.

The arrested government employees were identified as Jahnabi Kalita, Inspector of Drugs of Jorhat, and Mahabub Mollah, Senior Assistant, Bilasipara Revenue Circle Office, Bilasipara of Dhubri district.

Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam police said, "A complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam alleging that Jahnabi Kalita, Inspector of Drugs, Jorhat, Assam had demanded Rs 20,000 as bribe from the complainant for issuing permission to open a pharmacy". "Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servant. Accordingly, a trap was laid today by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, inside the Office of the Senior Inspector of Drugs, Jorhat, and Jahnabi Kalita was caught red-handed with the accepted bribe of Rs 20,000 which she took from the complainant", Rajib Saikia said.

Additionally, another complaint was received at the Directorate alleging that Mahabub Mollah, Senior Assistant, Bilasipara Revenue Circle Office, Bilasipara, Dhubri, Assam had demanded Rs 4,000 as a bribe from the complainant for processing his land demarcation work."A similar trap was also laid today by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, inside the Revenue Circle Office, Bilasipara, district Dhubri, and Mahabub Mollah was caught red-handed with the accepted bribe of Rs 4,000 which he took from the complainant," the Assam Police CPRO said.The tainted bribe amounts were recovered from their possession, respectively, and seized in presence of independent witnesses.

Two cases have been registered at ACB Police Station under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) in this connection on September 17.

Further probe into the matter is awaited. (ANI)

