Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 22 (ANI): The Assam Government , on Tuesday ceremonially launched the 'Path Samanvay' portal, an initiative by the Kamrup Metro District Administration, during a programme held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati. The intitiative was kicked off by Minister for Department of Housing and Urban Affairs (DoHUA), Jayanta Mallabaruah.

The initiative is aimed at ensuring better coordination among departments in the execution of public works.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Kiren Rijiju Lambasts Opposition for Disrupting Parliament, Says Taxpayers' Money Being Wasted.

Speaking at a press conference, Jayanta Mallabaruah said, "Today, we have launched an app and website named Path Samanvay portal. This app is for coordination among various departments during the execution of public works like digging for a gas pipeline. From today, every agency will apply for NOC online and will get the permission online. This will remain in the public domain. After closure, he will have to take a completion certificate."

He further said that whoever violates the system would be fined under District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Act

Also Read | Manual Scavenging Claims Life in Bengaluru: Man Dies After Allegedly Being Forced To Clean Manhole, 4 Booked.

"The contractor will have to give a closure report. This is an integrated system. This system is under the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Act. Whoever violates it will be fined under the DDMA Act," he added.

Earlier, as part of a broader initiative to promote self-reliance among dairy farmers and usher in a White Revolution in the State, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday launched a new scheme at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati.

Under this scheme, approximately 20,000 dairy farmers associated with 601 dairy cooperative societies across the State would receive assistance of Rs. 5 per litre of milk, for up to 30 litres per day.

This assistance applies to farmers supplying milk to organised dairy processing projects.

A provision of Rs. 10 crore has been made for the scheme in the financial year 2025-26.

Sarma, speaking on the occasion, observed that Assam's daily milk production stands at approximately 29 lakh litres; however, only 1 lakh litres of this is processed and made available through cooperative societies such as Purabi and Sitajakhala.

"In response, the government has resolved to raise the volume of processed milk to 10 lakh litres per day," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)