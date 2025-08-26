Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 26 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday attended 'Rishta Sainik Se', an event organised by the Directorate of Sainik Welfare at Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati, aimed at addressing the concerns of ex-servicemen and their families in the state.

An official statement mentioned that as a part of the programme, the ex-servicemen and Veer Naris of Assam were apprised of various welfare schemes of the Central and State Governments.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor paid rich tributes to the martyrs and said, "Rishta Sainik Se, is not just an event. It is a reflection of the national spirit, that signifies respect, gratitude, and responsibility towards the country's protectors".

"India has a glorious tradition that whenever the nation faces any crisis, brave soldiers sacrificed everything for its defence. For them, duty is not just a word, but a pledge of life. Soldiers have upheld national interests not only at the borders but also during disasters, crises etc", added Governor.

The Governor further highlighted that the Government of Assam has introduced a two per cent reservation for ex-servicemen in Group-A government jobs, a first such initiative in the country.

Additionally, he said that along with this, several welfare measures have been implemented, including employment opportunities for families of martyrs, a 75 per cent exemption in registration fees for house or land purchases, a 100 per cent waiver of municipal taxes, and an enhancement in ex-gratia for war martyrs from Rs. 25 lakh to Rs. 50 lakh.

Governor Acharya also said that the discipline, restraint and patriotism displayed by soldiers serve as living ideals for the youth, who must draw inspiration from their lives.

He further informed that through the "Rashtriya Kritagyata evam Jagrookta Yojana," Raj Bhavan, Assam, has engaged youth in 265 schools and colleges with the experiences of soldiers, ensuring that the new generation understands the values of sacrifice and patriotism. (ANI)

