Guwahati, Feb 15 (PTI) Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Tuesday launched the 'Bodoland Super 50 Mission', an initiative of BTR chief Pramod Boro to prepare Bodo youths for competitive examinations.

An official statement said the project of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) administration aims at transforming the lives of engineering aspirants coming from economically weaker sections of five Bodo dominated districts of Assam.

The initiative is similar to some of the well-known examples of enhancing students achievements such as Anand Kumar-Super30 in Bihar, Oil India Super 30, ONGC Super 30 and Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS).

Addressing the function, the governor expressed happiness on the launch of the "much-needed" programme.

"If we are to think about the development of Bodoland, we have to be self-dependent,” he said.

Boro thanked the governor for visiting the BTR and launching the programme.

The Bodoland Super 50 Mission also plans to provide 11 months of high-quality free residential coaching and mentorship programme to students from BTR who aspired for admissions into IITs, NITs and top engineering institutes.

Fifty candidates (10 from each district of Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Tamulpur and Udalguri) would be shortlisted through an entrance examination to participate in the programme each year, the statement said.

The BTR is an elected autonomous body created under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for the Bodo dominated areas of Assam. PTI ACB

