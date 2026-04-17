Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], April 17 (ANI): The Government of Assam has ordered the immediate suspension of mobile internet and data services in Chirang and Kokrajhar districts following a deterioration in the law and order situation triggered by violent clashes in the region.

According to an official notification issued by the Home & Political Department, the unrest began late on April 16 during an eviction drive conducted by forest officials at Runikhata along the India-Bhutan border in Chirang district. The operation led to the detention of 25 Adivasi individuals, which subsequently sparked protests that escalated into violence.

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Reports indicate that agitated protesters set fire to government vehicles and attempted to torch the office of the Range Officer. Clashes between demonstrators and forest personnel, including incidents of firing, were also reported, raising serious concerns over public safety.

Authorities noted that the unrest in Chirang has shown signs of spreading to neighbouring Kokrajhar district, with multiple incidents of large gatherings and sporadic disturbances reported in surrounding areas.

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Officials have expressed apprehension that misinformation and inflammatory content circulating through social media platforms could further aggravate the situation.

In response, the state government invoked provisions under Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, along with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, to enforce the shutdown of mobile internet services. The order aims to prevent the misuse of digital platforms for spreading rumours and to maintain public peace and tranquillity.

However, authorities have clarified that voice call services and broadband connectivity via fixed telephone lines will remain operational during the suspension period.

The notification further warned that any violation of the imposed restrictions will attract legal action under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, as well as the Indian Telegraph Act.

Senior officials, including district administrations and law enforcement agencies, have been directed to ensure strict implementation of the order while monitoring the situation closely. The government has urged citizens to remain calm and cooperate with authorities to restore normalcy in the affected areas. (ANI)

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